BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ARC Document Solutions worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 543,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

