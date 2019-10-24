BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.59% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

