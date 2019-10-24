BlackRock Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.94% of Gain Capital worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 125,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gain Capital Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

