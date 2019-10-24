BlackRock Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DZSI. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

