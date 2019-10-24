BlackRock Inc. Buys 66,420 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitauto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $406.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.