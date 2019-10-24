Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.21. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.