Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 179 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 29,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,401.67.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,259.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,174.79. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

