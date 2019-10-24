Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $71.60 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.