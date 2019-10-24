bitUSD Hits One Day Volume of $10,012.00 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $10,012.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00010870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00226610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,114,280 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

