Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.73 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $81.44 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Crex24, Coinnest and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003842 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BigONE, Exrates, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, YoBit, Gate.io, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Crex24 and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

