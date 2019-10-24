Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.10. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 223,783 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

