BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $18.85, approximately 269,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 536,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

