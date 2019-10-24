BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 2,400,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,997. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -210.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

