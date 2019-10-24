BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 323,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,786 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,384. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $337.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $568,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,074. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.