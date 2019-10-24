Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $365.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $256.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.33.

Biogen stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.68. 2,807,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,312. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

