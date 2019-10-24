Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $260.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.68. 2,807,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,312. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

