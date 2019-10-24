Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.2% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 72.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after purchasing an additional 351,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after purchasing an additional 331,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $226.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average of $211.97. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

