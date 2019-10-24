Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $3,874,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $203.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

