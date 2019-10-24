BidaskClub Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Buy”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,499. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

