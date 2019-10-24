BidaskClub Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Hold

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 1,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

