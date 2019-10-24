BidaskClub Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 12,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inovalon by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

