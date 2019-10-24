BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.21, 5,001,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,011,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BGC Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 376,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

