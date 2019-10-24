Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.16. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 32,993 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

About Bezant Resources (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

