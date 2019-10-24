Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $110.13

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.66, but opened at $110.13. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 74,337 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.