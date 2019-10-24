BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Shares of BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $7.60. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of $22.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.24.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.