Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 448,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 419,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 227,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

