Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €61.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.10 ($54.77).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.75 ($60.17). The stock had a trading volume of 181,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.92 and its 200 day moving average is €45.49. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a one year high of €54.10 ($62.91).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.