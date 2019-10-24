Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $101,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.42. 171,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,069. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.