BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

BBT opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. BB&T has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Insiders sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

