Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,499. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,749,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,420,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,062 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

