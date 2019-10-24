Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hastings Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 211.14 ($2.76).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.48) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 236.40 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.69.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.