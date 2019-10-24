Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $98.00, approximately 1,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.48% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C at the end of the most recent quarter.

