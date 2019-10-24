Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baozun has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter worth $8,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter worth $382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 35.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Baozun by 16.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 190,634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

