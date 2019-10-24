Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 190,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 155,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.