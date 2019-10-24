Bank of Stockton Takes $22.02 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,024,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

