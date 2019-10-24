Bank of Stockton Sells 5,536 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,344,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.