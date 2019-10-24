Bank of Stockton Has $2.20 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after buying an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after buying an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,966,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.