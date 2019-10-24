Bank of Stockton Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 90,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

