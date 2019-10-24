Bank of Stockton Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

