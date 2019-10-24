Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,920,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,658,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

