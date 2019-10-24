Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

