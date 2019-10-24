Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.