Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 734.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period.

SRET stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

