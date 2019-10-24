Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM during the second quarter worth $148,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM has a fifty-two week low of $845.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,062.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

