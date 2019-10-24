Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 100,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Source Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

In other news, VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,665 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $60,439.50. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.