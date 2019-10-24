Bank of America Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 2,420 ($31.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,567.58 ($33.55).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,355 ($30.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.95. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05).

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.