Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCZ opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

