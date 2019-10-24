Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.25 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

