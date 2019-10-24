Bailard Inc. Invests $149,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $363.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.