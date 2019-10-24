Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
